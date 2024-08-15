by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1-Thailand talks get complicated

The scenario of a Formula 1 in Thailand could be far away. The Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin he was in fact dismissed by the Constitutional Court for having appointed to his cabinet a former lawyer who had previously been imprisoned.

The court ruled that the now ex-premier had violated “ethical rules” by “displaying provocative behavior.” The 67-year-old had been in power for less than a year, and is the third prime minister in 16 years to be removed by the court.

The news is important for the possible future of the Circus as Srettha Thavisin himself had met Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali in Imola on the occasion of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to discuss the possibility of organizing a race in the capital Bangkok in the coming years.

ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani has repeatedly cited the example of the Southeast Asian country (although he did not name it directly) to explain how the competition to enter F1 is fierce and goes to the detriment of the circuits already present, such as Imola itself. The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, if Thavisin’s problems at home were to persist, could have one less “adversary”, even if in recent weeks skepticism has emerged regardless of the confirmation of Imola beyond 2025 (or 2026 if the 2023 GP is recovered).