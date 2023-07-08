King Willem-Alexander will return to the Netherlands from his unknown holiday address on Saturday to physically speak with outgoing Prime Minister Rutte about the fall of the cabinet. On Friday evening, Rutte submitted his resignation to the king in writing on behalf of his cabinet.

The meeting between Rutte and King Willem-Alexander will take place at Huis ten Bosch Palace. Rutte offered the resignation of the cabinet to the king in writing on Friday evening. According to the Government Information Service, the king has considered the application for dismissal and has requested the prime minister, ministers and state secretaries to ‘continue to do whatever they deem necessary in the interests of the Kingdom’.

The Government Information Service did not comment on where the king is on Friday, but referred to the royal standard at Huis ten Bosch Palace. If the personal standard (flag) does not fly at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, then the king is not on Dutch territory. That is currently the case. The prime minister indicated that he had kept the king informed of all developments in recent days. See also Moscow classifies Germany as "unfriendly" - new foreign policy doctrine

According to constitutional law expert Peter Rehwinkel, King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rutte do not have to have a physical meeting for the cabinet’s actual application for resignation. “I hear that there is now even a digital council of ministers, so I don’t know why the king and the prime minister cannot talk digitally or by telephone.”

The royal couple left for an unknown destination on holiday in Amsterdam on July 1, the day after the king’s historic speech at the national commemoration of slavery. See also Russian Foreign Minister comments on the shelling in eastern Ukraine – “very concerned”

“The role of the head of state in cabinet crises and formations is also more limited than before 2012, now it is mainly the House of Representatives who has the turn. But even when the then Queen Beatrix played a more prominent role in these cases, contact between her and prime ministers and advisers was by telephone, for example when she was on vacation,” says Rehwinkel, the current acting mayor of the municipality of Voorne aan Zee.

Constitutional law expert and mayor Peter Rehwinkel © Peter de Jong Photography



