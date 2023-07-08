













The advance shows us the benefits of the Pikmin. From how we can get them, to the tasks we can do with your help. In addition to giving us a little look at its gameplay and the importance of cooperating with these strange beings.

Of course it gives us a taste of what each color of these tiny companions can do. Although he leaves some in secret for us to discover while we play. He also let us know a little about the operation of the new canine companion that will help us on our adventure.

Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch this July 21. If this trailer caught your eye, you can try its demo which is now available on the Nintendo eShop. Perhaps this will inspire you even more to embark on this curious adventure of exploration and strategy. What did you think of the trailer?

What is pikmin?

Pikmin is a beloved video game series from Nintendo. These involve explorers who come to the planet of these beings with different missions. Of course they always have to do with collecting objects, be it parts of the ship or treasures. All with the help of these little beings.

Source: Nintendo

Despite its apparent cuteness, it is a game that can put your strategic thinking and resource management to the test. If you want to try the saga, you’ll be happy to know that absolutely the entire original trilogy is available on Nintendo Switch.. Only the fourth installment would be missing to complete the collection.

