It has been more than a year since Frederick of Denmark, who at that time was still a prince, was caught on the streets of Madrid with Genoveva Casanova. Both They were seen having dinner, walking and spending the night at the same address, a scandal that was echoed by the Danish press and that ended up causing Queen Margaret to abdicate at the end of 2023 after 52 years on the throne in favor of her son.

2024, thus, began with Frederick becoming king of Denmark and his wife Mary becoming queen consort. The two did it on January 14 and, although it has not been an easy year for both of them since they have faced continuous rumors of crisis, the truth is that both have decided to travel to Madrid just one year after the controversial photographs.

As the newspaper says Lookthe Danish monarchs are in the capital on a family trip with their daughters Isabella and Jospehine. According to the aforementioned media, the couple and the two young women have been seen in a very complicit and surrounded by several security guards walking through the Salamanca neighborhood as if they were another family of tourists.

Furthermore, the Royal Family has been seen on Marqués del Riscal Street, one of the most exclusive areas of the capital and, according to LookQueen Mary She has not hesitated to be affectionate with one of her daughters.whom he hugged while they were walking down the street.

Likewise, it is known that monarchs are housed in one of the most exclusive hotels in Madrid and, although they have tried to go unnoticed, the large security team that goes with them has caught the attention of many curious people.

The reality is that, since the photo scandal with Genoveva Casanova, the couple has faced all kinds of rumors and their relationship has been in the spotlight of the Danish press. All his appearances have been highly analyzed and, given rumors of separation, the Royal House has had to issue a statement in which it assured that the monarchs will spend next Christmas together at Marselisborg Palace, one of the couple’s official residences, located in the city of Aarhus.

“Since the king was a child, Aarhus Castle has been, with a few exceptions, the focal point of the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations. The King has his residence at the castle from December 23 to 26, so Each day there will be a changing of the guard at the Royal Life Guard at 12.00. Queen Margaret will stay at Marselisborg Castle from December 20 to 30,” they explained from the Royal Family.