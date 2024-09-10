Andres Castillo He was arrested in January 2016, in possession of several doses of methamphetamine, however, that would not be an arrest of a drug dealer like any other, since he was a serial killer who operated in the state of Chihuahua.

He was captured on January 6 and confessed to having committed at least 12 crimes, however the authorities say that he could be linked to the deaths of up to 20 people. On December 5, 2017, he was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

The case of Andres Castillo shocked the city, as he became known not only for his brutal crimes but also for a macabre detail: he left toys next to the bodies of his victims. dismembered victimswhich earned him the nickname “The Dismemberer of Chihuahua.”

He modus operandi Andrés’s intention was to attract his victims, mainly young men, with the promise of giving them drugs. According to authorities, he used methamphetamines to drug them and then hit them on the head with blunt objects until he killed them.

After taking their lives, Andrew He dismembered the bodies always using a hacksaw and abandoned the remains in vacant lots, sometimes buried underground or even under the floor of his own house. In addition to physical violence, Castillo sexually abused his victims before killing them.

Finally, and what most surprised investigators, is that after taking their lives, he left toys on the bodies, which seemed to be a personal signature.

The Attorney General’s Office said the gesture was possibly intended to symbolize the gifts Andrés never received in his childhood, as a projection of his past traumas.

Criminologists who analyzed the case concluded that Castillo was a psychopath with sadistic tendencies. His ritualistic behavior, such as the recurrent use of the same hacksaw and the placement of toys next to the bodies, reflected a deep emotional burden related to the abuse he suffered during his childhood.

According to experts, the killer relived these traumas in his crimeswith a change of roles in which he was no longer the victim, but the perpetrator.