GBritain has rejected Russian-language reports that claimed King Charles III. had died. “We would like to inform you that the news of the death of King Charles III. are false,” the British Embassy in Ukraine said on Monday on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The British mission in Russia also wrote that the reports were false.

The false news of his death spread initially on Monday afternoon in the Russian-speaking part of the Internet, fueled by Telegram channels that specialize in sensational reporting. As evidence, a facsimile of a supposed communication from Buckingham Palace was shown. The online editions of Russian tabloid media also picked up the news before it was exposed as a fake. “Now it is known that the screenshot was false and the king is alive,” wrote the Mash channel.

The British royal family is currently constantly confronted with rumors and conspiracy theories. Charles is being treated for cancer, but continues to run state affairs and has already been photographed doing so. His daughter-in-law Princess Kate is recovering from an operation and is not expected to attend public appointments again until after Easter.

After her hospital stay, Kate was photographed in a car next to her mother Carole Middleton. The tabloid “Sun” published video footage on Monday evening that appears to show her shopping with her husband, heir to the throne Prince William. Kensington Palace itself published a photo of Kate and her children about a week ago, but it came under criticism for image editing.