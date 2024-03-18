On April 8, 2024, the inhabitants of Culiacan, Sinaloayou will have the opportunity to witness a unique astronomical spectacle with the total solar eclipse, however, in this municipality it will be seen in its partial phase, given its position. This phenomenon, which occurs when the Moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface and totally or partially blocking sunlight, will be visible in different parts of the world.

He Sinaloa Science Center, notes that a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, completely or partially blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the Earth's surface. If the Moon completely covers the solar disk and only the Sun's corona can be observed, it is a total solar eclipse. This phenomenon is only visible from a narrow strip of the Earth.

The total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 will have its total phase in North America, and Culiacán is in the front row to partially enjoy this event, according to information from the Sinaloa Science Center. In the strip of totality in Mexico, specifically in Mazatlán, the eclipse will be visible for 4 minutes and 20 seconds. In Culiacán, the observation will be partialbut even so you can appreciate the magnitude of this astronomical phenomenon.

Times to observe the eclipse

The Sinaloa Science Center will be a meeting point for those who wish to witness the eclipse, specifically in the Evolutionary Garden, where instruments will be available for proper observation. The parking lot will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m., and The projection with telescopes will begin at 9:45 a.m.. The eclipse times in Culiacán are as follows:

Eclipse start: 9:51 AM

Start of total phase: 11:07:25 AM

Eclipse maximum: 11:09:35 AM

End of total phase: 11:11:45 AM

End of eclipse: 12:32 PM

Phases of the solar eclipse in other municipalities of Sinaloa

On April 8, 2024, Culiacán, Sinaloa, will witness a partial solar eclipse, while other municipalities such as Mazatlán will have the opportunity to witness the eclipse in its entirety. Photo: Sinaloa Science Center.

In addition to Culiacán, other municipalities in Sinaloa will also be able to observe the solar eclipse, although in different phases. Municipalities such as El Fuerte, Cosalá, Los Mochis and Guasave will witness the eclipse partially, while towns such as San Ignacio, Concordia, Mazatlán and Escuinapa will have the opportunity to enjoy it in its entirety.

The strong – Partial

Cosalá – Partial

Los Mochis – Partial

Guasave – Partial

Culiacán – Partial

The Cross – Partial

Saint Ignatius – Total

Concord – Total

Mazatlan – Total

Escuinapa – Total

Precautions and recommendations to observe the eclipse safely

It is important to note that looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse can cause serious eye damage. Therefore, it is recommended to follow these precautions and considerations:

Do not use sunglasses, magnifying glasses, buckets of water, x-rays or welding glasses to look at the Sun.

During the eclipse, it is essential to wear clothing that protects from the Sun, have tools or spaces to protect yourself from the heat, apply sunscreen with SPF 50+ and stay well hydrated.

Do not try to look directly at the Sun, neither before nor during the eclipse.

To observe the eclipse safely, appropriate methods can be used, such as ISO 12312-2 certified materials.

He solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 It will be an exciting astronomical event for the inhabitants of Culiacán and other municipalities of Sinaloa. With appropriate precautions and following the recommendations of the Sinaloa Science Center, everyone will be able to enjoy this natural phenomenon in a safe and memorable way.