King Charles III is “fine” after having been subjected to an intervention to treat an enlarged prostateBritish media report.

The head of state was admitted this morning to the London Clinic hospital (central London), where his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, also underwent surgery last week, to undergo “planned treatment”, according to the Palace of Buckingham.

Queen Camila, who accompanied her husband to the hospital in the morning, left the London Clinic around 10:15 am this Friday (Colombian time) in apparent good spirits and smiling, without making any statements to journalists.

According to unidentified sources, BBC, The monarch is fine and will spend at least one night in the hospital.

Before undergoing surgery, the king took the opportunity to visit Princess Catherine, who is recovering in that same center from the abdominal surgery she suffered last week.

Her Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the last week.

Carlos III entered with Camila at 3:30 am in Colombia this Friday, after having arrived last night by helicopter from his country residence in Sandringham, eastern England.

“Her Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the last week and is delighted to learn that her diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Charles III after being sworn in as the new British king.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the media: The head of Government has conveyed to the monarch his best wishes and his confidence in a rapid recovery.

On January 17, Buckingham reported that Carlos would undergo treatment this week for a “benign” enlarged prostate, without detailing the date.

The palace added that “the 75-year-old king's public engagements will be postponed for a short recovery period.”

EFE