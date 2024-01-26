Hermelinda Quintero, mother of the historic drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, founder of the original Guadalajara Cartel and implicated in the torture and murder of United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Kiki Camarena, died this Thursday in Guadalajara, Jalisco, according to the local press. The cause of her death has not been revealed, but the newspapers in Sinaloa, the woman's home state, point to natural causes due to her advanced age, supposedly 94 years old.

The Río Doce portal, a reference medium for information on drug trafficking in Sinaloa, indicates that the elderly woman's body will be transferred from Guadalajara to Culiacán, closer to her hometown, Badiraguato. Known for being the birthplace of other historic Sinaloa drug lords, Badiraguato saw the birth of the most powerful drug trafficker in the world, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias El Chapofounder of the Sinaloa Cartel, today sentenced to life imprisonment by a US court.

Hermelinda Quintero was a woman of extremely humble origins who lived most of her years thanks to working the land. She married Emilio Caro Payán and with him she had at least eight children: Rafael Caro Quintero was, sadly, the most famous of all, a figure who, for better or worse, shaped the history of Mexican drug trafficking. That young farmer, who barely knew how to read or write when he took his first steps in the business, would apply the knowledge of the Sinaloa farmers to revolutionize the cultivation of marijuana. He massively developed female plants that, since they did not have seeds, took up less space when transported and allowed greater quantities to cross the border, skyrocketing profits.

[Noticia en desarrollo, habrá actualización en breves]

