During the season of Prime Day 2024 which is celebrated from June 16 to 21, Amazon Mexico has launched a special promotion on its line of Kindle deviceswith Discounts of up to 26% and the financing option to 6 months without interest (MSI). These devices are ideal for lovers of e-book reading, offering advanced features and an ergonomic design that makes it easy to transport anywhere.

A Kindle is an electronic device designed and marketed by Amazon, specifically for reading e-booksleaving behind paper books, which you cannot carry everywhere. These offers are available exclusively for Prime memberswhich you can access through the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days, taking advantage of this and more available benefits.

Here I provide you with a more detailed description of the Kindeles on offer.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the most advanced model in the range, offering a superior reading experience with its 6.8-inch display, auto-dimming front light and wireless charging. The long-lasting battery allows up to 10 weeks of use on a single charge. This model is 26% off.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 17, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB)

The 16GB Kindle Paperwhite is a great choice for those looking for a device with more storage capacity and advanced features. This model includes a larger screen, dimmable warm light, and a longer battery life, as well as offering faster page turning. It is available with a 17% discount.

Capacity: 16 GB

Display: Large with dimmable warm light

Battery Life: Long

Color: Black

Discount: 17%

Promotional price: $2,499.00 Mexican pesos WHEN YOU BUY AT THIS LINK

List Price: $2,999.00 Mexican pesos

Financing: 6 months without interest

Amazon Kindle with front light

This model is the lightest and most compact in the Kindle range, ideal for taking anywhere. It has 16 GB of storage, an adjustable front light and a longer battery life. Perfect for those looking for a more affordable option without sacrificing quality. Offering a 21% discount.

Take advantage of these exclusive discounts and the option to pay in 6 months without interest to upgrade your reading device or purchase your first Kindle. Visit Amazon Mexico and don’t miss out on these promotions before they sell out.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.