The performance of the Hunter, but with more reliability

“I know what I've gotten myself into”. Sebastien Loeb he saw the victory in the last Dakar slip away due to too many reliability problems with his Hunter and is looking with confidence to the 2025 edition, the first for Dacia which will entrust the Sandrider Ultimate TC1s to the Alsatian, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Cristina Gutierrez.

Loeb won five stages in the 2024 Dakar – no one has won more than him – demonstrating great 'speed' and put his experience at the service of Prodrive and Dacia in the creation of a buggy that he defined “a nice car“. “The Hunter had performed well, it wasn't all to be thrown away – explained Loeb as reported by today's edition of the French sports newspaper The Team – thanks to my experience with Prodrive I was able to give my opinion and try to eliminate all the small weak points”.

The differences between the Dacia Sandrider and the Hunter are not only technical, but also visual. To improve visibility as requested by Loeb, the cockpit was raised and the front part shortened as much as possible. The engine will be a three thousand cc bi-turbo V6 produced by Nissan-Renault. Now before the debut scheduled for October Loeb will carry out numerous tests, in particular in June in the Moroccan desert: “Writing around in circles for hours on end isn't my favorite thing, but I like being involved in the project from the beginning. I can't wait to try this car for the first time.”