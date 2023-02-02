Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich expressed his happiness at the team’s victory over Mainz 4-0 in the round of sixteen of the German Football Cup.

Bayern Munich finally regained the taste of victories, as it achieved its first victory in 2023, after falling into a 1-1 draw in three consecutive matches in the German Bundesliga.

“It was an important victory,” Kimmich said after the match, in statements to Sky TV. “We showed from the start who wants to win the match. We have regained the dominance that we missed in previous matches.”

The match witnessed a clear imprint on the part of the Portuguese Joao Cancelo, who joined the ranks of Bayern Munich, from Manchester City.

Cancelo succeeded in making Bayern Munich’s first goal in the match, which was scored by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 17th minute, before Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Alfonso Davies added the other three goals for the Bavarian team.