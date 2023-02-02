Electoral political polls today February 2, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Alarm bell for the center-right with Fdi and Lega falling and M5S and Pd rising in consensus: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Emg for the Rai 3 program White paper.

According to the survey, Brothers of Italy dropped by 0.3 percent and fell to 27.5%. The 5 Star Movement, which in any case follows Giorgia Meloni’s party by almost 10 points behind, grows by 0.3% and is now at 17.9 percent.

The Democratic Party also did well, rising from 17.4 to 17.7 percent. The League loses 0.2%, falling to 8.6 percent, while the Third Pole goes from 8.2% to 7.9 percent, losing 0.3% in one week.

Forza Italia gains 0.2 percent and is now at 7.2%, while among the other minor parties both the Italian Left/Greens, Italexit and Unione Popolare are declining.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.