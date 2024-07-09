This day has been one of changes at Microsoft, as the company announced that they will be giving price increases to the service Game Passand this is due to the implementation of a new level known as standard, which includes many games in the catalog, online and little else; its only difference is the absence of day one games and using the cloud. This was confirmed as a global update, and that means that in Mexico The amount charged will also be higher for players.

Within the official page of Microsoft These changes have been announced, and they will not be as large in the region compared to others, the clearest example is that Game Pass Core will not have any effects, since it has a price of 169 MXN per month and 1159 MXN annually.

Where there are changes is in Game Pass Ultimatepassing from 249.99 MXN per month to 299.99 MXN, a movement that is roughly equivalent to more than US dollars; for their part, those who have the version of PC will pay of 149.99 MXN to 179.99 MXN. It is not yet confirmed how much the standard will be charged, but if the relevant calculations are made, it is possible that it will be 249 MXN which were previously available Ultimate.

It has been confirmed that price changes will begin to take effect from September 12, and users who still have Game Pass console users can continue paying for it, but if they cancel their membership they will not be able to return to it, so they must continue billing monthly or annually to maintain the privilege. And from now on, those who have the standard membership no longer have the right to play day one titles or use the cloud service.

Via: Microsoft

Author’s note: It’s not the biggest price increase ever, either, so it’ll be interesting to see how they take the news that there will no longer be day one games for some users.