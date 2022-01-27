Tanjiro’s younger sister surprised anime fans with her new transformation and this cosplay shows why

the younger sister of Tanjirou Kamado showed its final form in chapter 6 of the anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba in The Red Light District Arc. This physical change excited fans of the franchise who were already waiting to see her in action, this was the case with Janet who shared his cosplay of nezuko devil in social networks.

His physical change happened during his big fight against Daki, the sixth superior moon. East ‘berserk mode’ it gave him a more adult appearance, with a taller stature and rougher features, as well as a pattern of leaves around his entire body.

Jannet (Jannetincosplay) was inspired by this new way to create his cosplay of nezuko demon with whom he seeks to radiate a strong, imposing and powerful energy. The first thing we notice is the making of the kimono he wore, in which he maintains the pattern we see throughout Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The most remarkable part of her outfit is on her head, since the cosplayer put on a horn-shaped prosthetic that fits perfectly with her forehead, giving the illusion that it actually grows from her.

To top it off, Janet added some blemishes on her face that look like scars or veins, just as they appeared in the anime episode. If there was a live-action of Kimetsu no Yaibasurely it would look like in this cosplay of nezuko.

Where does this Nezuko cosplay form come from?

This interpretation of Tanjiro’s sister is out of the ordinary, since we do not see her with her tender and even childish appearance, but as a complete demon. Janet he did a great job on his cosplay nezuko and if you liked her interpretation, you can follow her through her account Instagram

This transformation of this girl is called ‘berserk’ and is created by the character’s anger, revenge and bloodlust, which causes her to lose control.

Although on previous occasions we had seen Nezuko change size, in this state she assumes an adult form that had not appeared before, but we will surely see her in the future.

Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off this transformation in the red light district arc, but if you’re keeping up with the manga you’ll know that more surprises come with this physical change. We hope to see more cosplay from nezuko with this new physical form.

