US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland joked that it would be nice if vodka flowed through the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. She stated this at a briefing, a recording of the speech was published on YouTubechannel of the State Department.

Nuland commented on the statement by journalist Matt Lee that Nord Stream 2 is ready to pump anything – gas, olive oil or vodka.

The American diplomat also entered into a debate with a media representative about the readiness of the Russian gas pipeline. She noted that Nord Stream 2 is not yet completed and is not ready to be switched on. At the same time, Nuland emphasized that it is not tested and not certified.

In addition, the Deputy Secretary quoted Senator Ted Cruz, a well-known opponent of the project, who called Nord Stream 2 in its current state “a piece of metal on the ocean floor.”

pressure lever

Nuland also said that if Russia invades Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 will be stopped. According to her, Washington is united with its allies that in the event of an escalation of tension from Moscow, the response will be “quick and tough.”

Prior to this, State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed a similar sentiment. He said that the United States intends to prevent the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 if the crisis in Ukraine escalates. “I want to make it very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine in one way or another, the implementation of Nord Stream 2 will not budge. We want to make this as clear as possible,” Price said.

According to a State Department spokesman, the pipeline has not yet been launched, which gives the US administration leverage against the Russian Federation. “This is a pressure tool for us, for Germany, for the transatlantic community, because gas does not go through the pipeline,” Price said, adding that this is not a pressure tool for Russian President Vladimir Putin – and this should be clear.

Not only USA

Germany also threatened Russia with sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine. Speaking in the Bundestag, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock stressed that Berlin is considering “the full range of responses.” “Yes, we seek dialogue at any time, but in light of the current situation, toughness is required,” she added, noting that new sanctions could also affect SP-2.

In response to the statement of the German minister, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, stressed that including the Nord Stream 2 project in the list of sanctions for Germany is the same as cutting off air. No one seriously discusses this and does not intend to do so, the senator is convinced.

“After all, to include Nord Stream 2 in the list means to include Nord Stream 1 as well. And what are they going to burn? Firewood? Some primitive statements, honestly, are already tired, ”said Tsekov.

From time to time, Burbock falls under the influence of stronger Western politicians, Tsekov added. Such statements are direct proof of this, they should be treated with attention, but without undue panic, summed up a member of the profile committee of the Federation Council.