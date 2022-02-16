This article will contain spoilers for the franchise’s Infinity Castle Arc.

One of the mysteries in Kimetsu no Yaiba has been Tamayothis daemon introduced in the asakusa arcwe were surprised to be the only one who has kept her human feelings and not follow the orders of Muzan Kibbutsujithe king of demons.

In that same arc, we see that nezuko he recognizes her as part of his family, as a human and not as a demon. This takes her own by surprise. Tamayo already Tanjirou who did not think this was possible.

After this encounter, the young demon hunter asks the demon to find a way to restore humanity to his sister as he had done with her. Here he begins his quest to obtain demon blood from the upper moons to make a special cure.

In Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tamayo She is recognized as a great doctor capable of creating formulas that can bend the power of it Muzan Kibbutsuji as we saw in the Infinity Castle Arch.

But, her greatest achievement was being the only demon that was able to free herself from her power, although it was thanks to Yorichi Tsugikunithe first user of the Sun Breathing.

Tamayo’s past in Kimetsu no Yaiba

Before Tamayo met Yushiro and made him her faithful companion, she met Muzan Kibutsuji, who was asked to transform her into a demon to save her family. However, like other demons in Kimetsu no Yaibashe had succumbed to her dark instincts and murdered those close to her with her bare hands.

From that moment on, she had lost her humanity and had subjugated herself to the wishes of Muzan. Fortunately, this changed when she met Yorichi Tsugikunithe only demon slayer who was able to hurt him with the thirteenth stance of the Sun Breathing.

When Tamayo saw the desperation he felt Muzan Kibbutsuji On the verge of death, her heart filled with hope and her bond with him was broken. After the demon king’s escape in Kimetsu no YaibaShe was not killed or harmed.

Shortly after, Yorichi Tsugikuni he made the decision not to kill her like he would other demons: ‘I had temporarily freed that woman from Muzan’s control because she had weakened, so I asked her to help me defeat him. Although she hesitated at first, she accepted my proposal’.

Tamayo became a powerful ally against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Because of this and because his brother had been turned into a higher demon moon, this demon hunter was expelled from the company in Kimetsu no Yaiba. For its part, Tamayo started his story in Asakusa where he improved his medicine techniques, both for humans and demons.

in the arc of Infinity Castle from Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tamayo He maintained his rebellion against the demon king and was key to his defeat. She and Shinobu Kōcho they created a variant of their medicine that kept out the demonic techniques of Muzan and aged him at superhuman speed.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: