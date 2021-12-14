Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is enjoying great popularity after broadcasting the Red Light District Arch on December 5, in which we meet Tengen uzui, the new and powerful pillar that accompanies our protagonists. And, in the second episode we met the more ‘neighborhood’ of this character.

In that chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Tengen uzui planned the way the three young demon hunters are going to infiltrate the three main courtesan houses. However, it seems that to do so he has had to speak as only he knows:

In Reddit, the subtitles of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) In Malay they are translated as: ‘Your penis is not even hairy and it is already heating up.’ This regional translation has caused quite a bit of laughter among the fandom, although local people have dispelled doubts about its meaning.

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) subtitles

According to the Malay community of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), the important word is ‘menggatal’ which can be translated as a suggestive and sexual word in some areas of the country. But nevertheless, Tengen uzui He wasn’t talking about his genitalia, as the original Japanese subtitles demonstrate:

“It’s still too early for you.”

In the Japanese subtitles of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), it simply says: “It’s still too early for you.” Maybe Tengen uzui be a flamboyant and distinctive character, but you certainly wouldn’t talk about another character’s genitalia so easily.

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: