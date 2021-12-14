The dollar was mixed against its main rivals on Tuesday, 14, on the eve of the monetary decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and eyeing the Bank of England (BoE, its acronym in English) and the European Central Bank (ECB), which release their monetary policy decisions on Thursday. Industry data in the euro zone were also on the radar.

The DXY index, which measures the US currency against six competitive currencies, closed up 0.26% to 96.571 points. In the late afternoon in New York, the euro was down to $1.1257, the pound was up to $1.3224, and the dollar was up to 113.74 yen.

For BBH, markets are “clearly” marking their positions ahead of several central bank decisions this week. The main trend towards a stronger dollar remains intact, the bank predicts.

An announcement that the Fed will accelerate the pace of tapering, the process of reducing the volume of asset purchases, should continue to support the US currency, assesses ING. The acceleration of tapering and an update to the dot chart should allow markets to stabilize their views on the tightening cycle starting in the middle of next year.

Already the introduction of a third asset purchase program by the European Central Bank (ECB) could weigh on the euro, says ING. Today, the euro even gained strength against the dollar after Eurostat reported the first increase in eurozone industrial production in three months. The movement, however, was not sustained throughout the session.

For the pound, the expectation is that there is moderate downside risk as markets have almost completely priced a rise in the benchmark interest rate by the BoE this week, analysts at ING say.

Among emerging markets, the Argentine peso retreated against the dollar, despite Argentina’s inflation decelerating in November compared to October.

