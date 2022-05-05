TiMi Studio Group Y Level Infinite announced that from May 6th a new collaboration of the game of Arena of Valor with the popular manga and anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

That will be through a special event that includes skins for the characters of this MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), a new activity and a few surprises that include rewards for players.

Progress that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate the idea behind this collaboration. Those who enjoy this title will be able to play with kaera but with the skin or aspect of Nezuko Kamado.

As the event progresses, his brother’s skin will become available. Tanjirou for Yan, but still does not have a precise date. Both brothers are faithfully recreated and feature their respective powers and abilities, which will be very engaging to watch.

Source: Level Infinite/Shueisha.

As we mentioned before this collaboration of Kimetsu no Yaiba Y Arena of Valor includes a special event. This will be for a limited time where players can get juicy rewards.

You will understand the fulfillment of various activities, and by doing so, those who participate will obtain dice. When they are thrown the result will determine how many squares they will be able to move on a board and something wonderful will happen when they go around it.

What gifts are there in the Kimetsu no Yaiba and Arena of Valor event?

By completing a lap in the event of Kimetsu no Yaiba Y Arena of Valor players will unlock the new rewards. Among them is a new aspect of Alice called Girl from the Mariposa Estate.

Undoubtedly the above will attract the attention not only of those who play this MOBA but also fans of the adventures of Tanjirou Kamado and his friends. The popularity of this franchise is still very high thanks to its anime.

A third season is currently on the way, although it does not yet have a fixed release date or window. This is not the first time Arena of Valor get a collaboration from the world of manga and anime.

series like bleach Y One-Punch Man they have also contributed their content. These types of extras are what keep this MOBA current in the eyes of the players. We will see what opinions arise from this new content.

