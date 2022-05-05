The last GP of the season, held at the Imola circuit, coincided with the best personal result of Valtteri Bottas since the latter wears the Alfa Romeo suit; thanks to the 5th place signed in Emilia-Romagna, which improved the previous record of the sixth position achieved in Sakhir, the Finn is now preparing to compete in the race weekend in You love memade special by the first time in Formula 1 on this newly built track.

The number 77, however, fresh from a moment of relaxation lived in the company of his wife, therefore seems to have all the credentials to be able to replicate a placement in the top 10, as the former Mercedes driver hopes: “I am really excited to be racing in Miami – explained the 10 GP winner – I just spent a few days in the USA with friends and riding a bike with my partner, really enjoying the atmosphere. I’m sure the Florida race will be an incredible sight, as America has accustomed us to. The track appears to present good overtaking opportunities, with the potential to host a fun race. I think the layout designers have done a good job on paper, and I hope this can become a reality when we hit the track. We arrive in Miami knowing that we can have another good weekend – he added – we’ve scored points in every race we’ve finished so far, and we want to continue this positive moment. There is a growing sense of confidence in the team, we know we can do well on every track and we have the right cards to go out there and give our best. “

A new challenge for everyone, obviously also for the only rookie driver in Formula 1 this season as Guanyu Zhouon the hunt for points after finishing 10th in the opening round of the world championship in Bahrain: “Miami is a good opportunity to get back on track and continue our good work – explained the Chinese – I am happy with the progression I have made so far and I want to keep growing to take home more points. I’ve been close to the top 10 in most of the races so far, so we’re heading in the right direction. I’m in no hurry and I know I have to keep working hard, then the results will come. The Miami track is, of course, new to me, even though I tried it on the simulator. However, it is for everyone therefore, from this point of view, I am leaving for the first time at the same level as everyone else. As always, we will have to maximize every session ahead of qualifying, making sure we get the most out of our car. I am confident that we can have a good result this weekend ”.