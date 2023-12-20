After accepting that Juan de Dios Pantoja's infidelity was a publicity strategy, Kimberly Loaiza announced her retirement from social networks and the end of her career. Through a video, Kima and Juanito's mother explained the reasons for her decision to leave the shows, announced that her tour will be her farewell and thanked her followers. “See you in the memories, I love you.” said the youtuber.

The influencer said that two years ago she made the decision to leave public life, “but for certain reasons I had to wait until today,” she said in a video she published on her official YouTube channel on December 18. “Maybe some of you were already expecting this. I know that because of the name of my tour many suspected it“Kimberly said moved about her tour called The farewell.

Kim Loaiza assured that it had been a while since she had promoted her songs, gone to award ceremonies, attended parties or given interviews, and, although she had noticed that this bothered her fans, her absence was part of her decision to withdraw from the spotlight. “I made the decision a long time ago to be less active with my career.. Surely many will think that this is a lie or that it is a strategy, but it is not,” said the singer of songs like Do not be jealous, Devotee and Loving You.

Controversy over Juan de Dios Pantoja's infidelity to Kimberly Loaiza



The singer reaffirmed several times that her farewell is not part of a strategy, since in recent days it was revealed that her supposed separation from her partner, Juan de Dios Pantoja, due to infidelity, had been a ruse to promote her single. Bad man. “I convinced Kim because she had already wanted to retire for a long time anyway, so she has nothing to lose, literally she is finally not going to see comments from hatersbecause it will not be on networks”JD Pantoja said in another video.

Kimberly Loaiza cried during her farewell video. Photo: YouTube @kimloaizaa

“I recognize that I was wrong for lending myself, I'm sorry if you got upset with me, that's why I swear that I would never have done it with the intention of harming anyone. I knew that lending myself to Heidi's infidelity strategy would take away the credibility of my word.I knew that it would invalidate this decision that, as I already told you, I made it a long time ago, I know that I got carried away and should not have participated,” Kimberly shared in her farewell video.

Living in a fixed place, one of the reasons for Kimberly Loaiza's retirement



Singer Kim Loaiza assured that her decision to say goodbye to public life is for the well-being of her children and family. “I refuse to have my children raised by babysitters.“I don't want to miss my children's childhood,” said the businesswoman, who shared that her work is so absorbing that she is missing Kima and Juanito's childhood.

Regarding trying to slow down to spend more time at home and trying to combine her family life with her professional career, Kimberly explained that she has tried, but it has been impossible. “My agenda always has new things“Every time I think I can be calmer for a while, more projects and commitments take away that escape that I try to give myself and my children,” said the influencer, who, on Instagram alone, accumulates 39 million followers.

“I haven't even been able to live in a stable place for years.. My children don't have friends because we are always moving house. My children don't see their little cousins ​​because we are always moving between countries, we spend time traveling, but not for vacations, we travel for work,” said Kim Loaiza, who shared that in 2023 his children boarded 113 planes; He was only able to see his mother four days throughout the year; and she has been postponing her wedding for two years, reasons why she will seek to have her family settle in a single city, which his followers speculate could be Miami.

“I prefer to be the queen of my house than of social networks. I prefer to be number one, but the person who plays with Kima and Juanito the longest. I want to fulfill them, I want to take them to school, help them with their homework, accompany them to play sports. I want to be with them in these important years in their lives. I don't want to miss her childhood because I'm working so hard on this career,” the influencer announced in the video that has accumulated 9,470,947 views.