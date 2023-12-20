



Some workers prepare the Ecuadorian flag at the National Assembly, in Quito, before the inauguration of the elected president, Daniel Noboa, on November 23, 2023. © Galo Paguay / AFP

In 2023, Ecuador has surpassed all its records for violent deaths, closing the year with an average of 21 murders per day and a trend that leaves a rate of 44.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. All at a time when political and economic problems have led Ecuador to a total crisis. A situation that preceded the elections in which Daniel Noboa was elected as the new president. In this special broadcast we review this year in the country and the challenges that await the new head of state.