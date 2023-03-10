IAmid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has ordered military maneuvers for a “real war”. Kim supervised a maneuver with his daughter, the state news agency KCNA reported on Friday. Photos published at the same time show several rockets being fired during the maneuver on Thursday.

Kim told the soldiers involved in the exercise to carry out “various simulation exercises for a real war” and keep intensifying them, KCNA said.

The conflict on the Korean peninsula has become more virulent again in recent weeks. North Korea recently accused the US of “deliberately” escalating tensions in the region through joint military maneuvers with South Korea. Seoul and Washington want to start a ten-day joint military maneuver on Monday – it is the largest joint exercise in five years.

North Korea carried out three missile tests within a few days in February, including an ICBM. Kim announced in November that he wanted to make his country the “most powerful nuclear power in the world”.