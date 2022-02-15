Long live love! kim kardashian and Pete Davidson are affectionate on the street for the first time in their romance. Although Kanye West has asked the businesswoman to return to him, she seems to ignore her request and is focused on the love she shares with the comedian.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson kiss during their date in New York

During last Sunday, February 13, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen dining at a restaurant in New York. The celebrities shared a romantic moment leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Since it was rumored that they were together, in October of last year approximately, the couple had not been affectionate in front of the public. Earlier this month, the SNL comedian had confirmed that he was in a relationship with the Keeping up with the Kardashians star.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared their first public kiss. Photo: Page Six

What is going on between Kanye West and Julia Fox?

Apparently, Kanye West and Julia Fox would not have the same luck as the businesswoman and the comedian. According to the Daily Mail portal, both would have ended their relationship and the actress would have “cried uncontrollably” for this reason.

Daily Mail cover of Kanye West and Julia Fox. Photo: Daily Mail

However, Fox responded on his networks: “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry about THIS! If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like a sh*t it’s because I got off at the first terminal and ran on foot to the seventh because I was a little late for a plane to go see to the only men that matter, which are my son and my dad.”

After deleting this message, the actress continued to touch on the subject in two more posts on her Instagram stories. One of them read: “Julia Fox is her own muse.”