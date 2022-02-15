Home page politics

divide

Corona loosening is being discussed in Germany. © Arne Dedert/dpa

A step-by-step plan should show the way out of the corset of Corona requirements – these are the thoughts before the federal-state meeting. The medical community agrees with this. Some demands go even further.

Berlin – Considerations for a phased plan with easing of corona requirements are met with approval from the medical profession.

Before the next round of federal and state governments, the German Association of Cities called for a legal framework beyond March 20 after the measures regulated in the Infection Protection Act had expired. The prime ministers of the federal states will discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Wednesday.

In a proposal that became known on Monday and was coordinated between the Chancellery, the chair and co-chair of the Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK), there is talk that the corona protective measures should be largely and gradually eliminated by March 20. As a first step, private meetings for vaccinated and recovered people should be made possible again with more people. In retail, the 2G rule should fall nationwide, but the obligation to wear a mask will remain.

continuation of the deliberations

The paper available to the German Press Agency is a basis for discussion for a draft resolution for the federal-state talks. The heads of the state chancellery of the federal states discussed the situation on Monday. The deliberations should continue this Tuesday.

The considerations are approved by the medical profession. “Society needs a plan for gradual easing, but of course with a sense of proportion,” said the CEO of the German Hospital Society, Gerald Gaß, the editorial network Germany. “This is especially true because the numbers show that we have also passed the peak of the omicron wave.”

decrease in incidence

On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a decline in the nationwide seven-day incidence for the third day in a row – although the meaningfulness of the data is currently limited. Accordingly, the value per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 1437.5. For comparison: the day before the value was 1459.8. However, the numbers are only of limited significance at the moment. Experts assume a high number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data.

The Marburger Bund Medical Association also considers a phased approach to be the “right approach”. “It can only be done gradually and with a sense of proportion,” said association leader Susanne Johna of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Finally, the FFP2 mask requirement should fall. This is indispensable in view of the still high infection activity, especially indoors. “They will probably no longer be needed until early summer, but they will probably be part of everyday life in some areas of the healthcare system,” predicted Johna.

Montgomery with counter-proposal

The chairman of the board of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, sees “a lot of sensible things in this paper.” However, he considers it “problematic that the easing is tied to calendar dates, because the virus doesn’t care about the calendar beginning of spring,” Montgomery told the newspapers the Funke media group. “It would make more sense to tie this to a mix of data on hospitalizations, intensive care bed occupancy and the incidence of new infections,” he suggested.

Virologist Klaus Stöhr called on politicians to relax quickly. “Extensive easing is long overdue,” he told RND. A lifting of all G-rules in retail and gastronomy is absolutely necessary, both sectors have never been hotspots. FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki spoke on “RTL direct” in favor of abolishing the mask requirement.

The German Association of Cities called for a legal framework for infection protection for contact restrictions, distance rules and mask requirements beyond March 20th. The municipalities must be able to act “when new virus variants roll up,” said City Council President Markus Lewe to the RND. If the Infection Protection Act expires in March without a replacement regulation, “otherwise we will be left with bare hands,” warned the CDU politician.

Dreyer for “simple gradual relaxation”

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) told the Funke newspapers that she thinks “simple gradual easing” is right. An agreement on nationwide uniform regulations is important.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder had already advocated a phased plan on Monday to gradually reduce the corona rules. At the same time, in a dpa interview, he had called for a longer-term legal basis for protective measures such as the obligation to wear masks and distance rules, as well as an emergency strategy for possible new waves. In the “Augsburger Allgemeine” he specifically called for a uniform solution for the opening of clubs and discos “so that we don’t get any disco or party tourism”.

Wüst: Vaccination is proportionate

The CSU boss also spoke out in favor of a general obligation to vaccinate. It could “offer the chance to free us permanently from the Corona yoke”. But he is open as to the age at which it should apply. The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) considers a general vaccination requirement “to avert serious encroachments on fundamental rights, for example as a result of lockdowns in autumn” in the third year of the pandemic to be proportionate, as he told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. .

more on the subject Calls for corona opening steps – doctors warn Corona summit: Lindner wants noticeable relaxation – minister demands “end of fear culture” in schools Partial vaccination requirement in BW: These professional groups must be immunized from March

The boss of the hospital company Gass sees it similarly. “We need political decisions that ensure that we are prepared for the winter. Politicians should therefore urgently stick to the general obligation to vaccinate,” said Gass of the “Rheinische Post”. dpa