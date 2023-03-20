According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, he accuses the two countries of expanding their joint military exercises with US nuclear assets. Last Monday, the two countries began their 11-day joint military exercise Freedom Shield.

The North Korean leader holds the US and South Korea responsible for the rising tensions in the region. He is said to have made his statements when his army also conducted military exercises on Saturday and Sunday. According to KCNA, the exercises were intended to strengthen “nuclear counter-attack capability” and should have a deterrent effect.

During the exercises, according to the news agency, a ballistic missile with a dummy warhead was fired to hit a target 800 kilometers away. Kim, who oversaw the test, stressed the need for such exercises in case the country is forced to launch a “sudden and forceful nuclear counterattack.” “As our enemies become increasingly aggressive towards us, it is imperative that we exponentially strengthen our nuclear war arsenal,” Kim said, according to KCNA. “We will not hesitate to respond to an undesirable situation.” See also Charles 3º highlights Brazil's role in protecting the environment

According to the state news agency, more than 1.4 million North Koreans have already volunteered to fight against the US.

