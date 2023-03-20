“The guy from 8” came to an end more than 40 years ago, but still hides secrets as the real work of Mr. Barriga, the beloved character played by Edgar Vivar. As we know, Don Ramón owed him 14 months’ rent and the constant excuses for delaying payment left memorable scenes like the one in which Chilindrina’s father was crushed by Ñoño’s father. However, what few know is the real work carried out by the neighborhood boss and, in fact, the answer lies within what many have called the “Chespirito Multiverse.”

Mr. Barriga had a cameo in the sketch “Los Chifladitos”, in which his true occupation was revealed. Photo: Televisa

“El Chavo del 8”: what is Mr. Barriga’s real job?

TO Don Barriga we constantly saw him going to collect the rent in the neighborhood. However, it was not the only place where he was seen collecting money. Specifically, he appeared in the chapter “Corridos de la casa” of the sketch “Los Chifladitos”, in which Bonaparte shower he is evicted by Vivar’s character. Because? He owed her several months’ rent.

In this conversation, we find out the profession that Mr. Barriga has. “I am a lawyer”, he is heard saying before commenting that he has another errand. Since the programs created by Chespirito are somehow connected, this disclosure also applies to “El Chavo del 8”, in which the aforementioned data was not necessarily mentioned.

“El Chavo del 8”: what is Mr. Barriga’s real name?

Although many know the character of Édgar Vivar as Sr. Barriga, that was not his full name. This other piece of information that few fans know about was revealed, like the previous one, outside of the “El Chavo del 8” series. According to the El Tiempo portal, Roberto Gómez Bolaños wrote a book called “El diario del Chavo del 8”, in which some little-known details of the program were revealed.

In this sense, it was reported that Don Barriga’s full name is Zenón Barriga y Pesado, while that of Ñoño —played by the same actor— is Febronio Barriga y Gordorritúa.