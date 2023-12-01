Immediate judgment for Olive Nicol De Soyza, the trapper arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Michelle Maria Causo, whose body was found in an abandoned shopping cart next to rubbish in the Primavalle district of Rome on 29 June. The investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of Rome, Federico Falzone, in response to the specific request presented by the Prosecutor Anna Di Stasio, issued the decree on Monday, setting the trial for February 6th.

The prosecutor charged the accused with murder aggravated by premeditation, concealment and contempt of a corpse.