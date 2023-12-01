‘One person doesn’t want to be with the other and so it becomes a fight again and my feeling of living in a democratic country is wiped away again’ and ‘Why are those thousands of boxes destroyed and why are they not given as gifts to children who, for whatever reason? , get nothing with Sinterklaas?’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Saturday, December 2. You can submit your own response via [email protected].