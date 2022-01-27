Kiki (16) has incurable liver cancer and wanted to pick an urn. “It’s not normal to act as a 16-year-old,” she told presenter Tim Hofman, while she and her 13-year-old sister Anouk make butterflies and flowers to decorate the urn. She had already thought a bit about her funeral. ,,When people start reading, I want everyone to clap afterwards. Otherwise I find it so boring.” Kiki has never experienced a funeral, only through the internet. As a result, she does not yet have a good idea of ​​​​what is possible for her goodbye, says her mother.

Some time later, when the decorated urn is delivered to Kiki’s home completely ready, she is happy with the end result. “Great,” she nods approvingly. Her parents seem to have a surprise in store: they have a small version of the urn for sister Anouk. “How sweet”, says Anouk touched. Kiki: ,,Then you can put a little bit of my ashes in your room.” While Anouk puts the lid on the pot, Kiki bursts into tears. See also PVV MEP moves to Forum because of position on vaccination

Many viewers didn’t keep it dry either. ‘Over my dead body cuts in hard. Kiki and her family at the urn workshop, how wonderful that you can do that together, but a bit wry. Deep bow to that whole family,” writes Lydia Los. It is a lesson in humility, according to Kevin Meessen. ‘That puts you with both feet on the ground, doesn’t it? Then you’ll never whine about a mouth cap, a jab, a lockdown and all the misery we inflict on each other today, right?’

Kiki passed away on July 14, 2021.

