Pyrrhic victory is called the one in which the winner results in more damage than the loser. The most illustrative example that we have at this time is that of Roxana Rubio Valdez as president of the PAN State Steering Committee.

Everything indicates that the former Sinaloite deputy will be remembered as the material author of the “coup de grace” to the National Action Party in Sinaloa. Less than a week after assuming the leadership, he already sent the Blue and Whites to intensive care. At the moment when Roxana Rubio raised her hand to protest at the head of the CDE, deputy Adolfo Beltrán resigned from the PAN caucus (and incidentally, his 27-year-old militancy), in protest at the way in which he came to power. charge the new president. With this, National Action was automatically left without a parliamentary group in Congress and, therefore, without the right to vote in the Political Coordination Board, the governing body of the Legislative Power.

The organic law of the State Congress establishes as a requirement a minimum of two members to form a bench. The deputy Giovanna Morachis was “whistling on the hill.”

FAILED OCCURRENCE. They say that arrogance is daring. It seemed normal to Roxana Rubio to ask the PRI to “give in” to one of its seven deputies in order to reshape the PAN parliamentary group. How easy.

He alluded to the fact that both parties participated in an alliance in the recent electoral process. He forgot that the Va por Sinaloa coalition was formed for electoral purposes, but once the elections were over, it was broken precisely by the PAN, which filed a lawsuit in court against the PRI to seize a plurinominal deputation: remove the seat from Gloria Himelda Félix, a career parliamentarian, to be given to Claudia Singh, a neophyte in legislative office. The case reached the last federal instance, and the ruling was in favor of the PRI.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, last week Rubio Valdez circulated a rumor that two PRI deputies were about to be convinced by her to go to the PAN: Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta and Feliciano Valle Sandoval. The first, because in the distant past he was close to PANism. Regarding Valle, according to Roxana’s logic, the deputation that he won (District 6) owes it to both the PRI and the PAN.

So that it is clear to the reader how much Feliciano Valle Sandoval owes to the PAN, we are going to give him a hard piece of information obtained from the Electoral Institute portal: the final vote count of the sixth district of Guasave shows 14 thousand 21 crossed ballots in favor of the PRI and 1,474 for the PAN.

In other words, the young Feliciano owes a thousand votes to the PAN, compared to the 14 thousand he obtained from the PRI.

The coordinator of the tricolor parliamentary group in the State Congress, Ricardo Madrid, is categorical in ruling out any possibility that any of the seven deputies of his faction will change to the PAN. No PRI member is interested in carrying out such an action, according to what the tricolor leader bluntly stated in the local Chamber to the media.

It is quite plausible. What deputy, in his right mind, would be interested in leaving his party, whatever it may be, to join the blue and white group? Representing the PAN in Congress is equivalent, today, to legislating in article mortis (“about to die” in Latin, a phrase widely used in law). However:

If it were about leadership agreements, as it would be a political negotiation, it is known that the Sinaloan PRI members do not believe in the word of Roxana Rubio, much less in that of the national PAN leader, Marko Cortés, because they do not even know him. And neither in Alito Moreno’s, because they know him.