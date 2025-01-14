

01/14/2025



Updated at 6:30 p.m.





Kike Salas is being investigated. The footballer of Sevilleof 22 yearspresumably would have sought to be punished with a game last season forcing yellow cards so that people around them could benefit economically through sports betting. This Tuesday the footballer after training saw himself surprised for the presence in the sports city of the Police who has required it to go to police stations. The footballer has taken advantage of his right not to declare and has been released.

In Sevilla, as they have commented to ABC of SevilleThey also did not expect the police presence at their facilities and are willing to collaborate with justice in whatever is needed while they will legally advise Kike Salas, asserting for the moment the presumption of innocence that the footballer has. The Moron native has played 16 official matches with the club this season and has made his debut as an under-21 international while now appearing on Lazio’s agenda as a possible reinforcement.

After going to a police station, the player is at home. He is scheduled to return to exercise tomorrow under the orders of García Pimienta. to prepare for next Saturday’s game against Girona.

LaLiga has asked to appear as an accusation in this investigation framed in a nationwide operation. Two people from the footballer’s circle of trust of Sevilla are also being investigated. The Police confirm that is not a beneficiary and that he has not had any type of income derived from betting which could in any case not exempt him from blame.







