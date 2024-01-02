Home page politics

The Ukraine war has been going on for almost two years. Putin announces further attacks. Ukrainian presidential advisor Podoljak makes a damning verdict.

Kiev – The incursion of Russian troops into Ukraine will mark the second anniversary at the end of February 2024. Many experts have been certain for some time: Russian President Vladimir Putin imagined the war to be easier. On New Year's Day, he announced further attacks during a visit to wounded soldiers in a Moscow military clinic.

“Uneducated creature” named Putin makes fatal decision

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has now made a scathing verdict on the Russian head of state, according to the Ukrainian news agency Unian reported. The war against his country was the “fatal decision of an uneducated being with the surname Putin.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been described as an “uneducated creature”. © IMAGO/Sergey Guneev

Podoljak is convinced that the war is damaging Russia in various ways. “Roughly speaking, Russia's prestige is being wiped out, Russia's historical weight is being wiped out, Russia's influence, its participation in international institutions, its economic participation in the modern world is being wiped out,” he said.

Ukrainian advisor certain: Russia “already dead”

He doesn't believe that Russia will win the protracted war. The country is “long dead”. However, the Kremlin has not yet realized this: “Sometimes when a person dies, he doesn't know it, but he is dead. And that is exactly the case with Russia – it is already dead, but it does not fully understand this yet.”

The war has become more intense again in the last few days. On the night of December 29th, Russia launched massive air strikes that killed at least 30 people and injured around 160 people. On Saturday, Russia reported a Ukrainian attack on the border region of Belgorod. 14 people were killed. Another 108 people were injured.

On the night of New Year's Day, Russia attacked again from the air – with 90 combat drones. The Ukrainian Air Force said there had never been so many in a single night. It also reported that 87 missiles were repelled. A teenager died in the attacks. Three people were injured. (with dpa material)