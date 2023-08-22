Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain producers and exporters, and it regularly ships millions of tonnes of food from the Black Sea ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv.

But it has had to rely on river ports and railways after Russia withdrew last month from a United Nations-brokered deal to secure global grain supplies.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s leading grain exporters.

Kiev said it could supply grain to ports in Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia and the Netherlands to boost exports to final destinations around the world.

“It is impossible to ensure world food security without Ukrainian grain,” Taras Vysotsky, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of agriculture, said in a statement.

He added that due to the closure of the Black Sea ports, transporting Ukrainian grain to distant European ports has become very expensive for farmers.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and the government have appealed to the European Commission to compensate Ukrainian farmers for the cost of logistics services in the amount of 30 euros ($32.55) per ton,” he said.

He indicated that this support will be provided only for deliveries to distant European ports.