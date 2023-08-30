The airport in Pskov was attacked by drones

The airport in Pskov was attacked by drones. This was announced by the Governor of the Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov.

Eyewitnesses told the Telegram channel Mash that about 20 drones attacked the airport.

The attacked airfield is a joint-based facility under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The 334th Military Transport Berlin Red Banner Aviation Regiment (334th VTAP of the 61st Air Army of the Supreme Command), armed with Il-76 aircraft, is deployed on it.

The consequences of the attack

One of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hit the refueling complex at the airport. A large fire began – thick black smoke rose over the city.

The fire was promptly extinguished on an area of ​​300 square meters.

Four military transport Il-76s were also damaged.

Vedernikov also said that, according to preliminary data, there were no victims as a result of the incident. The scale of destruction is specified.

Sirens are heard in Pskov. The air defense system is in operation. Also, according to Mash, the military tried to shoot down the drones with small arms. At the time of writing

After the emergency in the region, the airspace for the flight of aircraft was limited.

Armed forces of Ukraine use drones to attack on the territory of Russia

The Pskov region is 800 kilometers away from the border with Ukraine. At the same time, the region borders on two countries that are members of NATO. From Pskov to the border with Latvia about 65 kilometers, to Estonia about 50 kilometers.

Related materials:

On August 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attacked the Kursk region for the first time with SYPAQ cardboard kamikaze drones. These devices were handed over to the Ukrainian side by Australia in March exclusively for humanitarian missions. Ukrainian fighters perfected a cardboard drone by stuffing it with explosives. The UAVs were sent to the military unit of electronic warfare in the Kursk region and the Khalino military airfield.

On August 26, air defense forces in the Moscow region destroyed a UAV drone that was heading towards Moscow. As a result, no one was hurt.

Prior to this, on August 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the territory of the border Belgorod region. According to the department, an attempt at a terrorist attack on objects on Russian territory was stopped on August 25 at about 13:00 Moscow time.