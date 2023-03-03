The Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 they have a total of 28 main categories and 40 international categories open to public voting.

The awards Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 promises a first class show. All the eyes of the world are on the event because it will bring together great international artists, such as well-known television hosts, actors, singers, groups and even tiktokers. It is worth specifying that the KCA are carried out, commonly in Los Angeles, California, United States. Plus, winners are based on fan favorites, which means the public can have a say in their voting. Find out more details about the event in this note.

What are the Kids’ Choice Awards?

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCA) They aim to award different prizes to the greatest of the year in television, film and music. Its winners are chosen by children and adolescents who tune into the Nickelodeon channel.

When will the Kids’ Choice Award 2023 take place?

He Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 It is scheduled to start on March 4. The event promises numerous guests and musical performances, so children and teenagers are already looking forward to this festival that promises an unforgettable show.

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 kick off on March 4. Photo: Nickelodeon See also The Spanish university steps down among the world elite

What time to see the Kids’ Choice Award 2023 according to your country?

Peru: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Mexico: 7.30 p.m.

Argentina: 10.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 9:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.30 pm

Where to watch the Kids’ Choice Award 2023?

The Kids’ Choice Award 2023 is coming in style. Top-level artists will gala at the award ceremony that will take place in Los Angeles, United States. It was confirmed that the only channels that will broadcast the event will be Nickelodeon and Pluto TV.

How to watch Pluto TV?

In order to access pluto tvyou must enter the website of pluto.tv or open your app on TV or mobile. Within seconds, the transmission will load and you will be able to see the list of channels it offers.

Who will host the Kids’ Choice Award 2023?

The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards, to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson.

Kids’ Choice Award 2023: list of nominees

female artist

male artist

Band

children’s tv show

“Are you afraid of the Dark?”

“High school musical: the Musical and the Series”

“The fairly odd parents: fairly odd”

“The mighty duck: game changers”

family tv show

“She-Hulk: attorney at law”

animated show

“Jurassic world camp cretaceous”

Reality Show

“America’s funniest home videos”

“America’s Got Talent”

Voice for Animated Movie (Male)

Andy Samberg (Dale, “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, “Lightyear”)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, “DC League of super-pets”)

Kevin Hart (Ace, “DC League of super-pets”)

Steve Carell (Gru, “Minions: A Villain Is Born”)

Voice for Animated Movie (Female)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, “The Bad Guys”)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, “Lightyear”)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, “Puss in Boots 2”)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, “Minions: A Villain Is Born”)

Favorite song

“About damn time” – Lizzo

“Anti Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As it was” – Harry Styles

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“First class” – Jack Harlow

“I ain’t worried”- OneRepublic

favorite collaboration

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

“Don’t you worry” – Black Eyed Peas, featuring David Guetta, Shakira

“I like you (A happier song)” – Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb” – Marshmello, featuring Khalid

“Stay with me” – Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Dua Lipa

new favorite artist

favorite album

“Harry’s house” – Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am edition)” – Taylor Swift

internet artist

global artist

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

favorite creator

internet family

female athlete

male athlete

celebrity mascot

Favorite book

“Cat kid comic club book series”

“Diary of a wimpy kid book series”

“Five nights at Freddy’s book series”

“Harry Potter book series”

“The adventures of captain Underpants books series”

“The bad guys book series”

favorite video game

“Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”