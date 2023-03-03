Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said: “A gabled corridor (a polygonal geometric design resembling the upper part of a triangle) was discovered on the northern face of the Great Pyramid of King Khufu.”

This discovery was made within the framework of the “Scan Pyramids” project, which was launched in 2015 in cooperation between major international universities from France, Germany, Canada and Japan, and a group of Egyptian experts, under the supervision of an international scientific and archaeological committee headed by archaeologist Zahi Hawass.

The project relies on conducting a survey of the inside of the pyramid using advanced technology that does not need to be excavated, to discover possible unknown voids or internal structures and to try to find construction methods that are still mysterious.

The corridor was discovered on the northern side of the Pyramid of Khufu and is 9 meters long and 2 meters wide, and is located above the main entrance to the pyramid.

Archaeologists do not know the function of the corridor, which cannot be accessed from the outside.

In 2017, scientists announced the discovery of another 30-meter-long closed passage inside the Khufu pyramid as well.

How discovered the pyramid of Khufu corridor?

Christian Gross, a professor of non-destructive testing at the Technical University of Munich and a leading member of the project, announced the use of various scanning techniques to locate the pass, including ultrasound measurements and ground-penetrating radar. He hopes that these techniques will lead to more results inside the pyramid.

“There are two large limestone blocks at the end of the corridor,” Gross said. “The question now is: What is behind these stones and at the bottom of the room?”

Antiquities expert Zahi Hawass said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

This basement may have been built to relieve pressure on a specific room, which could be the burial chamber of King Khufu.

The search will continue during the coming days to uncover what is beneath this discovered passage (the basement).

The discovery will be the beginning towards knowing the secrets inside the pyramid of King Khufu, and certainly there are many of them that we did not know yet.

This discovery has nothing to do with the ventilation holes at all, as these holes are not what some people think of as ventilation, but they hide something else behind them, and it is important to know what it is.

When we introduced the robot inside the pyramid, we discovered that the stones were tightly closed, as these openings were not known at all.

Cheops pyramid