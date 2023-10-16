Kidnapped: plot, true story, cast and streaming of Marco Bellocchio’s film broadcast on Sky Cinema

Kidnapped is the film broadcast this evening, Monday 16 October 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. This is a 2023 film by Marco Bellocchio about the Edgardo Mortara case. Below are the previews, the plot and the cast.

Plot: true story

The film tells the story of a Jewish child, Edgardo Mortara (Enea Sala), who in 1858, at the age of seven, was taken by the Papal State and taken away from his family to be raised as a Catholic. The child had been secretly baptized when he was only six months old. According to the strict rules of papal law, the sacrament received by the newborn imposes on him a Catholic education. Transferred from Bologna to Rome, the child will be raised according to Christian precepts under the custody of Pope Pius IX (Paolo Pierobon).

Despite his family’s desperate requests to get him back, the pontiff opposes and Edgardo grows up in the Catholic faith. The battle of the Mortara couple (Barbara Ronchi and Fausto Russo Alesi) receives an important response in the Jewish community and soon takes on a political dimension.

Against the backdrop of an era in which the Church is losing part of its power and the Savoy troops conquer Rome, a family is struggling to be reunited.

Kidnapped: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The absolute protagonist is Leonardo Maltese, in the role of the protagonist. Playing the Pope we find Paolo Pierobon. And again: Enea Sala, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi, Samuele Teneggi, Filippo Timi, Fabrizio Gifuni, Aurora Camatti, Paolo Calabresi, Bruno Cariello, Andrea Gherpelli, Walter Lippa, Alessandro Bandini, Leonardo Bianconi, Daniele Aldovrandi, Corrado Invernizzi, Michele De Paola, Fabrizio Contri, Giustiniano Alpi, Orfeo Orlando, Federica Fracassi, Giulia Quadrelli, Flavia Baiku, Tonino Tosto, Renato Sarti, Christian Mudu, Riccardo Bandiera. Here are all the actors and their characters played:

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Kidnapped on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 16 October 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.