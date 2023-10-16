Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 16 October 2023

This evening, Monday 16 October 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, October 16, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is the war in the Middle East with insights, updates, constant connections with correspondents and testimonies from the places of conflict. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio in the studio. We will then return to talking about green with the case of Tirreno Power. Participating in the debate will be, among others: Alessandro Sallusti, Paolo Mieli, Dario Fabbri and Ofer Sachs. Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 16 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.