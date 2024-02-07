In the Peruvian musical scene, cumbia has names that resonate strongly, and one of them is undoubtedly Kiara Gonzalez. The former vocalist of Corazón Serrano and Papillon has traveled a path full of learnings. In an exclusive interview with The RepublicKiara tells us how she started in the artistic world, the adversities she had to go through and her next projects.

How much did Corazón Serrano pay Kiara Gonzáles per presentation?

The cumbia singer began in the musical world by performing in casinos in Chiclayo, At the age of 15 years. She then belonged to some local groups until, in 2012, the casting of Corazón Serrano was presented. However, she was in Lima due to family issues, but the insistence of her mother led her to appear at said casting at the age of 17.

“Before going to the casting, I was here, in Lima, for a family matter and I wasn't really going to go to the casting; but my mother told me: Come on, you have to try it. So, we returned to Chiclayo and that was where I spent “Well, we spent two of them. Then, they took us to Piura; after Piura, they made us record in the recording room to see which voice suited the best with the song they had given us and, well, that's where I spent,” he recalled. Gonzales.

The 'Ámame' singer stayed in the group for almost seven months and revealed how much the orchestra paid her per event: “In those yearsSerrano Heart He paid me 150 per event, but we had several events. Sometimes, in the day, we had two or even three events“, he expressed.

What is your artistic career?

Kiara was part of two renowned groups: Serrano Heart and Papillon. After her departure from both of them, she decided to go solo with her group Kiara and Corazón Indomable, but the arrival of the pandemic paused all of her projects. Then, they offered him to host a program called 'At the rhythm of Kiara', which was broadcast openly, at that time, on NexTV.

For the artist, 'My heart is crying for you' by Corazón Serrano and 'Because I miss you so much' by Papillon are songs of incalculable sentimental value. These songs not only marked the beginning of her career in the world of cumbia, but also became anthems for her followers who to this day remember her fondly.

To date, Kiara continues in the music industry. Photo: Facebook.



What are you currently doing?

Today, he hosts a streaming program on Facebook, called 'Kiara Show', which consists of interviewing characters from the show. He also told us about one of his upcoming projects in the music industry.

“They called me for a musical project in Cusco, in which we are going to be four girls, and many, many surprises are coming. And well, really, I am happy to return to the stage again. We are going to work hand in hand with Yarita Lizeth,” he concluded.

