Kia wants you Enjoying a new car is becoming easier and that the costs involved do not involve large outlays. It is a comfortable and accessible mobility solution which involves much smaller commitments than those associated with a traditional property purchase.

Kia Flex consists of a monthly payment with “everything included” which covers up to 24 months of use, all risk insurancecirculation and maintenance tax. All interested parties will be able to easily subscribe online for their new model from the Korean brand, just by accessing the website or through dealers adhered to this program.

Facilitate mobility

The reservation process only takes a few minutes and you can receive assistance if you need it. Subscribers will have a Quick and convenient access to a wide range of new Kia modelswith an increasing focus on electrified vehicles. They can all be easily collected at a dealer once the reservation is confirmed.

At the moment, Kia Flex is available in seven markets, including Spain, and joins Kia Drive, another program that, if applicable, allows access to short-term rentalsand from one day, available in the dealer network.





The objective of these solutions is to facilitate mobility so that the client can experience new formulas to enjoy a car.