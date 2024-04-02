Huawei wants to pamper all customers, which is why it has launched an offer on one of its flagship cell phones that you cannot miss. This is the Huawei P60 PRO 8GB RAM and 256GB storage what happened to cost $35,998 to only $19,999. But the surprise doesn't end there, buyers too! will receive as a gift the Incredibles Huawei FreeBuds 5!

The Huawei P60 Pro is not just a device, but a complete immersive experience. with a screen 6.67 inch curved LTPO and Kunlun crystal technology, offers immersive vision with an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz and a resolution of 2700 × 1220 pixels.

P60 PRO is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, along with a 8GB RAM and a wide 256GB storageensuring optimal performance in all tasks, from internet browsing to the most demanding video games.

Battery life is not an issue with its impressive 4815 mAh capacity and super charge 88W fastensuring that the device is always ready for extended use.

Additionally, this device has drop and splash resistance certifications, providing additional peace of mind for users concerned about everyday accidents.

The most notable feature of Huawei P60 PRO is its triple camera system, consisting of an ultra camera 48MP lightinga camera 13MP ultra wide angle and an ultra telephoto camera 48MP lighting. These cameras offer exceptional versatility to capture moments from any distance and at any time of the day or night.

And as if this were not enough, Huawei adds an additional gift: the FreeBuds 5a high-end wireless headset that offers exceptional sound quality, ergonomic design and a battery life of up to 30 hours.