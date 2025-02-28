Márquez already commands at the start of the 2025 World Cup, at the opening GP of Thailand. But not Marc, but àlex. The little one of the brothers of Cervera Birló to his relative the honor of appearing at the top of the classification, for only 52 thousandths, in a final lap of vertiginous training. It could be Marc the first, but his best round was annulled for having made it with a yellow flag.

In any case, the two Márquez brothers are in charge of the table to play on Saturday the pole in the Q2 and the Sprint race (at 9.00, Spanish time), while the runner -up Pecco Bagnaia will have to go through the playback after a bad session and a mishap with its colleague Franco Morbidelli.

Bagnaia, 13th

The runner -up, which always went straight to Q2 last year, begins the course having to go to the play

The practice, timed training session that serves as a cut of the first 10 for the classification, was marked by the clear domain of Marc Márquez, only answered in a few laps by Pedro Acosta, and in a turn by Johann Zarco.

However, when it seemed that Marc was going to take first place with 2 tenths of advantage over the Murcia when entering the last minute, àlex Márquez appeared to leave his brother behind only 52 thousandths.

The 93 could have been the first with its last turn of the session, made in a fabulous 1m28s8 (the only one that was done below 1m29s), but was annulled to have completed it with yellow flag by the previous fall of Bezzecchi.

On the other hand, Pecco Bagnaia, who should have begun to emerge as the counterweight of Marc Márquez, was barely seen in the front stalls. In the absence of 10 minutes it was 11th, outside the cut of Q2. He waited until the last moment to mark his best round, and when he began to mark a red sector, he was hindered by the VR46 Ducati of his friend Franco Morbidelli. Pecco lifted his arm complaining, but he ran out of chrono and, therefore, out of the 10 fastest, in 13th place.

Bagnaia has to go through Q1 this Saturday to be able to aspire to Pole Oa a good exit position that does not hypote your career. In all last season he never had to go to the play.

Many surprises

Among the top 10 two Honda, a Yamaha and three aprilia …

The first practice of the year gave capital surprises. The Márquez domain replied above all Pedro Acosta (3rd, 2 tenths), and also approached Bezzecchi, despite the final fall (2 tenths) and the Ducati Vr46 of Morbidelli (3 tenths). It was not expected to be from 1st to 10. Motorcycles that last year monopolized the last positions, such as the Honda and the Yamaha.

In the 6th chrono, Joan Mir’s sling sly, evidencing the step forward that already hinted at the preseason tests. The Mallorcan remained only 3 tenths of the best chrono. That the Japanese motorcycle is going well corroborated by Johann Zarco, 10.º to 6 tenths.

The Yamaha, 8th Fabio Quartararo, also surprised and April Fernández (7th) and the rookie Ai Ogura (9th).