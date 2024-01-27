The Kia Green Talks are back for the second consecutive year, a series of events to discuss environmental issues and sustainability. The events will be held at the Cinema Sant'Anna in Champoluc (piazza Dondeynaz 4) and will be moderated by Emanuele Bompan, journalist specializing in environmental sustainability and circular economy issues, and Director of the Materia Rinnovabile magazine. Numerous expert researchers, educators and scientists will also speak during the talks.

First date

The first meeting of the Kia Green Talks is scheduled for Saturday 27 January. Emanuele Bompan will meet Serena Giacomin (Climatologist physicist, President of the Italian Climate Network) and Marta Galvagno (Researcher of ARPA Valle d'Aosta Area of ​​Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change) to discuss issues relating to Climate Change and in particular the effects of Climate Change in the mountain ecosystem.

The Kia Green Talks calendar

During the second appointment, scheduled for Saturday 10 February, science and the mountains will be the protagonists, thanks to the speech entitled “History and secrets of a snowflake” by Michele Freppaz (Full Professor of Pedology and Nivology at the University of Turin), moderated by Emanuele Bompan. On Saturday 17 February, for the third appointment of the Kia Green Talks, Irene Borgna (Head of environmental education for the Protected Areas of the Maritime Alps) will speak, again accompanied by Emanuele Bompan, on living and the economy of the highlands. In the last appointment on Saturday 30 March, Emanuele Bompan will discuss with Marco Cattaneo (Director of National Geographic and Science), with an exceptional contribution from the Montagna Sicura Foundation (Courmayeur) on the topic of the evolution of Aosta Valley glaciers and mountain ecosystems.

Kia's commitment

The Kia Green Talks confirm the commitment of the Italian division of the Korean brand in terms of environmental sustainability, with the aim of creating awareness on the protection and respect of the world in which we live while also offering an overview of the most important activities such as regeneration, recovery and recycling of materials.