Psychologists and prison, the media be cautious

The Council of the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy has learned, from the press and other media, of theinvestigation activities carried out by two of our colleagues operational at the health service of the Milan San Vittore prison.

We do not intend to go into the merits of the matter, the elements of which we cannot know, as they are still bound by the confidentiality of the investigation.

However, we cannot avoid expressing the feeling of amazement and concern that the news arousesin coherence with our duty to supervise the professional title and in consideration of the working conditions of the psychologists who work in prisons, to whom our attention and closeness goes today.

The investigative action – as the media represent and amplify it – could, however, risk compromising the peace of mind of our professional colleagues and members who operate at the health facilities of the penitentiary system, with prejudice to a delicate service, carried out with passion, competence and few recognitions.

For these reasons it is our duty to follow the developments of the procedural matter with interest and attention, with the hope that media attention, in the absence of certain evidence, does not compromise the reputation of the colleagues involved and of all the psychologists who work to protect the psychological well-being of prisoners and the staff of Italian prisons.

*President of the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy

