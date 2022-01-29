Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

The young Emirati woman, Kholoud Al-Azazi, chose to study genetics at an American university, and she was not aware that this study would lead her to another field, after discovering her passion for creative handicrafts. By her own will to craft.

Watching a video explaining how to make natural soap and skin care materials was enough to discover her tendencies and explode her inner energy, so she entered several courses to learn the secrets of the profession and gain experience in this field, including a distance course at an internationally accredited institute in Australia, which provided her with all the details of the craft, while he was Her specialization in genetics is a key factor in developing her work and her weapon in experimenting with many recipes and mixtures, and in her own way she invested local and natural materials and herbs and incorporated them into her recipes, and combined everything she learned to come up with an innovative Emirati product, emphasizing that the local nature that is rich in many natural herbs that constituted It is an essential source of the beauty of mothers and grandmothers, forming the basis for many creative ideas, noting that it has succeeded in making more than 25 types of soap in different colors, shapes and materials, most notably soap with local goat’s milk, and honey, and is looking forward to introducing henna and Sidr in the manufacture of other types.

artistic work

Kholoud Al-Azazy has an artistic sense, has created colorful shapes, and manufactured many environmentally friendly products that are free of unhealthy additives, and is looking forward to inventing other types using local and international herbs. She prepared many skin care mixtures that were admired by her friends and relatives, which prompted her to research books and folklore and how grandmothers used to make their own adornment from the local nature. Emphasizing that work, passion and love for what we do is what leads to success.

Paint Art

She added: I love arts, and my method is similar to the work of an artist who loves his work. When I enter my lab, I do not feel time, and it took long hours to mix and weigh materials in search of a distinctive idea and come up with a product that combines the beauty of the view and benefit, and with the passage of time I realized that this field suits my aspirations and passion, Especially as I love research and innovation, as I started with a small lab, then made my home council a laboratory, then bought equipment, and started working on a line of skin care materials that meet international standards, within an encouraging atmosphere, as my lab became a haven for my children and husband, who believed in my abilities and provided me with a working environment. stimulating.

Skill

Al-Azazi indicated that what you are doing requires patience, passion and science at the same time, as you choose materials and herbs and mix them with liquids and oils, and according to several steps and tools, you put the products in scales and molds, and add some dry materials such as chamomile herbs or pieces of lemon or lavender, to get On a high-quality product, and among the materials that it uses in the manufacture of skin care materials, and in great demand, frankincense, aloe vera, turmeric, honey, and fresh goat’s milk, Al-Azazi is looking forward to introducing local herbs, including henna and Sidr, in creating new types.