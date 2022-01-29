In principle it was a signing for July. Reinildo Mandava’s (Beira, Mozambique, 1994), left back for Lille. But in the last few weeks, the management was accelerated, becoming more and more real the possibility that the Mozambican could reach Atleti in this window of the market to become the second rojiblanco signing, after the hiring of Daniel Wass from Valencia.

That acceleration, however, has slowed down in recent days. and Reinildo was once again a signing for July and not now. The footballer, very grateful to Lille, does not want to force his departure. In June his contract with the current Ligue 1 champion ends and he would arrive at Cholo’s team without being able to fulfill one of the things that Reinildo wanted: that Lille receive money for his transfer. In the last hours this possibility has been accelerated again, something that excites the player because his departure will leave money.

Reinildo is once again close to signing for Atleti now in January, as AS has learned. A possibility that opens and that could bring the side before the market closes on Monday. With Reinildo, Cholo can recover his lost solidity. The left back is a rock, winner of almost all the duels, very reliable in defense, chosen the best in his position by L’Equipe Last season.