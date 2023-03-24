Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced today that the Department of Petroleum Engineering ranked eighth in the world, in the study conducted by the “QS” institution to classify international universities by subject 2023.
The Department of Petroleum Engineering at Khalifa University has a modern and integrated curriculum that focuses on the fundamentals of petroleum engineering and the business processes that are applied to obtain the best engineering solutions that contribute to the development of operations in this field.
Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Khalifa University ranked 99th in the world, according to the same study as well. The Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Khalifa University provides academic degrees in Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, which includes an elective major in Software Systems, and a Bachelor of Science in Science. Computer, in addition to master’s and doctoral programs.
In the same international rankings, Khalifa University has also maintained its lead among state universities in the subjects of computer science, information systems, chemical engineering, civil engineering, structural engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, in addition to mechanical engineering, aeronautical engineering, and manufacturing.
Under the category of natural sciences, Khalifa University was ranked first in the country and included subjects of chemistry, environmental sciences, materials sciences, mathematics as well as physics and astronomy.
It is noteworthy that Khalifa University is ranked 181 in the world according to the “QS” World University Rankings 2023.
#Khalifa #University #8th #globally #petroleum #engineering
Leave a Reply