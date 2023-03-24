On the occasion of the Future Games Show in spring 2023 he returned to be seen with a new trailer Also viewfindera unique first-person puzzle adventure for PS5 and PC from developers Sad Owl Studios and publisher Thunderful.

Viewfinder is a console exclusive on PS5, with specific support for Playstation VR2which obviously amplifies the potential for identification with this particular world represented in a subjective view.

Announced with a trailer at TGA 2022, Viewfinder returned to show itself last night with the video shown above.

It is a first-person puzzle game with riddles focused above all on framing, points of view and perspective games, with players who find themselves traveling through various works of art between paintings and particular places, solving numerous puzzles.

In a similar way to what happened in part also in The Witness, Viewfinder is based on perception and its possible deceptions, on optical illusions and on the ability to redefine reality and reshape the surrounding world based on the point of view and framing through a camera.

In this case, the use of the camera is fundamental in the gameplay, because the solution of the puzzles passes through the photos and the reality filtered through the shutter of the camera, in a continuous reworking of the surrounding world in an active way, which leads to thinking lateral and to ideas outside the box. The game does not yet have a precise release date but is expected for 2023 on PC and PS5.